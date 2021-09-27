Etiqa Insurance launches its first digital ILP, Tiq Invest

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 September 2021 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore is proud to announce the launch of its first Investment-Linked Plan (ILP), Tiq Invest, now available for online purchase at Tiq by Etiqa Insurance.

Combining investment and life protection in a single policy, Tiq Invest was conceived to cater to the financial needs of the everyday customer, simplifying investment amid a global economy still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Built to be a low-cost ILP, Tiq Invest breaks the mould with policy management charges of just 0.75% per annum of the account value, among the lowest in the local insurance market. The underlying funds of these investments are managed by established and reputable global and regional asset management companies like BlackRock, PIMCO, Lion Global Investors Limited among others. The digital ILP affords policyholders a choice of Packaged Funds according to risk appetite, as well as the freedom to top up and withdraw funds, or switch Packaged Funds at any time, free of charge.

Other features of Tiq Invest include its low entry barrier, starting from a single premium of just S$1,000. 100% of the premiums paid are invested. The policy pays out a lump sum benefit upon death or terminal illness.

Mr Raymond Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Singapore, shares, “Tiq Invest provides customers with a way of meeting their financial goals, pandemic or otherwise. With its low minimum premium, Tiq Invest was designed with accessibility in mind. Through Tiq Invest, we offer our customers financial flexibility without any lock-in period alongside opportunities to grow their wealth, so they remain prepared for the unexpected, while on track with their long-term plans.”

The launch is accompanied by an integrated multi-channel video campaign featuring the ‘Worry Monster’, who personifies the concerns one may have about purchasing an ILP, conventionally thought of as expensive and complicated. The video proceeds to demonstrate how Tiq Invest corrects these perceptions. Click here to watch the video.

Tiq Invest is underwritten by Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. and protected up to specified limits by SDIC.





About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act.

The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group – a leading insurance and takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance as well as family and general takaful products through its agents, branches, offices and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa is rated ‘A’ by credit ratings agency Fitch for the group’s ‘Favorable’ business profile and ‘Very Strong’ capitalisation.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.

