Laos Records 500 Cases of Covid-19 as Small Cluster Forms in Xaysomboun Province

Laos has recorded more cases of community spread of Covid-19 across several provinces today, with thirteen cases in Xaysomboun Province involving residents who attended a funeral.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,911 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 500 cases confirmed.

There were 471 cases of community spread and 29 imported cases across the country.

In Vientiane Capital, some 363 cases of community spread were confirmed, with 115 cases confirmed among employees of the Trio Garment Factory, one employee of the Aliplao Garment Factory, and three cases among employees of Kienvilay Garment Factory.

One case was recorded at a cement factory (the elder sister of a worker at the Trio garment factory).

A new case was recorded at the Mittaphab Hospital where a nurse stationed at the Intensive Care Unit tested positive for Covid-19, and a military health worker also tested positive.

Some 35 cases were confirmed in connection with the Thongkhankham Market in Chanthabouly District, which was closed yesterday for disinfection. Two cases were confirmed at the Aussie Market, and three cases at the Thangone Market.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, 29 cases were recorded, with 27 in Ngoy District, one in Nambak District, and one in Viengkham District.

In Vientiane Province, 12 cases were recorded, with eight in Phonhong District, and four in Vang Vieng District.

In Bokeo, seven Myanmar nationals tested positive for Covid-19.

A cluster of thirteen cases was recorded in Xaysomboun Province, with residents of two villages in Longxan District infected after attending a funeral, or having close contact with those who attended the funeral, in Tham Din Village.

In Savannakhet Province, five monks tested positive in Kaysone Phomvihane City, one case was recorded in Outhoumphone District, and another case was confirmed in Kaysone Phomvihane City that could not be traced.

In Champasack Province, 13 cases were recorded in Pakse City at the military hospital, while two cases were recorded in Pachiang District, and one in Phontong District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,088 active cases of Covid-19, with 16 confirmed deaths, and 22,940 total cases.

There are now 262 villages designated as red zones around the country, over 40 districts, across eleven provinces.

In Vientiane Capital, there are 107 red zone villages across eight districts.