Thongkhankham Market Closes for Disinfection

Authorities in Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital have ordered the closure of Thongkhankham Market after Covid infections were reported.

According to a notice issued by Deputy District Governor, Keopaseuth Xaypanya, the fresh market at the rear of Thongkhankham Market will be closed temporarily from 27 to 30 September for disinfection.

The closure comes after cases of Covid-19 were found in connection to stall owners at the market, and shopkeepers and customers who visited the market recently have been instructed to receive tests for Covid-19.

The Thongkhankham Market and Mall is one of the largest markets in Vientiane Capital.

The original Thongkhankham Market famously caught fire in 2014, with a new market and shopping complex built to replace the old market in 2018.