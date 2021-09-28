Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Modular Collaboration Solution Helps Hong Kong Organizations Embrace Hybrid Working Models

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 September 2021 – Lenovo™ today announced that ThinkSmart™ Core is now available in Hong Kong. As a collaborative solution built for the next phase of hybrid work, ThinkSmart Core is Lenovo’s first modular room kit for meeting spaces that enables both flexibility and scalability, powered by the 11th Gen Intel vPro® platform designed to deliver high performance and comprehensive hardware-based security features. As a certified solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, ThinkSmart Core is available in two room kit configurations:

ThinkSmart Core + Controller: This kit is designed for workspaces that are already equipped with Teams-certified audio and visual devices.

This kit is designed for workspaces that are already equipped with Teams-certified audio and visual devices. ThinkSmart Core Full Room Kit: The ThinkSmart Core compute device and Controller are paired with the ThinkSmart Cam and ThinkSmart Bar XL to offer high-quality video and immersive audio as well as smarter features for an improved collaboration experience. Supporting huddle rooms, boardrooms and home offices.

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro processor with 256GB SSD1, the ThinkSmart Core compute device supports almost any meeting room, and can be placed discreetly with a clever integrated cable management and VESA mount compatibility.

A 10.1-inch point-to-point touchscreen, the ThinkSmart Controller is powered by USB-C through a 10-meter cable2 and can detect whenever participants enter the room with its integrated infrared sensors. Its integrated stand offers both 30-degree or 60-degree viewing angles, while a 3.5mm headphone jack provides direct audio connection.

ThinkSmart Manager 2.0

Lenovo also unveiled ThinkSmart Manager 2.0, a feature-rich conference room solution. ThinkSmart Manager is a transformative tool designed to help businesses drive better communication and collaboration in the workplace, empowering IT and operations teams with a way to evolve the workplace itself. It gives admins the power to deploy, manage and monitor all of their Lenovo ThinkSmart meeting room devices from one place, enabling full visibility into device status.

New features and updates include:

A single-state dashboard of in-meeting analytics for Microsoft Teams Rooms

The addition of a mobile app for iOS™ or Android™ devices allowing IT admins to access ThinkSmart Manager from their phone where they can check device status, and receive push notifications with a dashboard view of deployed services

Visibility into both device status (ok/error) and state (online/offline/in meeting)

The ability to create and send team notifications within ThinkSmart Manager without having to switch to email.

Bulk claiming via simple CSV file upload so that IT admins can register all devices at once upon receipt instead of having to physically register in each conference room, saving them time and energy, especially on large campuses where rooms are spread out.





Deploy, Manage and Maintain

As with all Lenovo ThinkSmart products, the components come standard with Lenovo’s Premier Support, providing access to advanced technicians 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. The ThinkSmart Core kits also include one year of Lenovo’s value-added software and services:

ThinkSmart Professional Services: Deploy and Maintain will help IT departments set up each kit, configure and integrate into existing unified communications platforms; and includes a one-year renewable maintenance contract that also comprises a redeployment option to a new meeting space if required.

will help IT departments set up each kit, configure and integrate into existing unified communications platforms; and includes a one-year renewable maintenance contract that also comprises a redeployment option to a new meeting space if required. ThinkSmart Manager Premium is the premium version of ThinkSmart Manager. Maintaining effective collaboration means the technology needs to be always on, always connected and easy to use. ThinkSmart Manager Premium helps IT departments to configure, control and manage the entire portfolio of ThinkSmart solutions from a single intuitive interface.





ThinkSmart Core Kit comes with a year of Lenovo’s value-added software and services, including a license for ThinkSmart Manager Premium, Lenovo’s collaboration management software suite, and ThinkSmart Professional Services: Deploy and Maintain.

ThinkSmart Core + Controller and ThinkSmart Core Full Room Kit are both available now in Hong Kong at www.lenovo.com/ThinkSmart.1 Please contact your local representative for pricing.

Specifications at a glance:

ThinkSmart Core Performance Processor Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7E IoTG vPro® Processor OS Windows 10 IoT Enterprise SAC Memory 8GB (Dual Channel) DDR4 3200MHz Storage 256GB PCIe TLC SSD Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Security Chip TPM 2.0 Physical Kensington™ MiniSaver lock slot Connectivity Ports 1 x HDMI Ingest 2 x HDMI-Out 1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 for ThinkSmart Controller 1 x Standard Think Power Wireless WLAN 802.11 AC (2×2) Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) 5.0 Design Dimensions (W x D x H) 226 x 200 x 37.5mm 8.90 x 7.87 x 1.48 in Weight 1.12kg 2.47 lbs ThinkSmart Controller Design 10.1-inch 10-point Touch (1280×800) with 16:10 aspect ratio 30- and 60-degree rotatable, anti-glare and anti-fingerprint Connectivity 1 x USB-C 2.0 1 x 3.5mm headphone Security Kensington™ MiniSaver lock slot





1 Actual available capacity is less and varies due to many factors, including formatting, partitioning and operating system, etc. which utilize part of this capacity. The available capacity may change with software updates.

2 10-meter cable is included with purchase.

