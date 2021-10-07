Laos Shifts Gears on Electric Vehicle Promotion

The Government of Laos has issued a new policy to promote electric vehicles which it hopes will help minimize fuel imports and reduce emissions in the country.

According to the policy, issued by Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, electric vehicles are expected to account for one percent of all automobiles in Laos by 2025, and over 30% by 2030.

To give electric vehicle distributors a boost, the government will not impose import limits on electric vehicles, however vehicles imported and distributed in Laos must meet international standards for quality, safety, after-sales services, maintenance, and waste management.

Meanwhile, the government’s new policy encourages business operators to establish factories for the production of electric vehicle parts and other components, as well as invest in the development of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the country.

The government has appointed Electricite du Laos (EDL) as the service provider for installation of charging stations, with the state owned power company being instructed not to charge meter fees to residences or businesses that make use of charging stations.

Under the policy, annual road taxes for electric vehicles will be 30% lower than those of petrol vehicles of equal engine power, and electric vehicles will enjoy priority parking at charging stations and other public parking areas.