Luang Prabang City Goes into Full Lockdown

The city of Luang Prabang has gone into full lockdown as the province sees a growing number of cases of Covid-19.



A notice issued by the Mayor of Luang Prabang City, Viengthong Hatsachanh, issued today, orders the city to go into full lockdown from 12 pm today until 21 October.

Under the lockdown measures, residents are prohibited from leaving their homes except in cases of medical emergencies.

Residents may leave their homes to undertake essential tasks such as purchasing groceries or consumer goods, however, only two trips will be allowed per household per day.

Entry into Luang Prabang City for any reason is strictly prohibited.

All meetings, gatherings, or religious ceremonies and festivals are prohibited, except for funerals which must be held in accordance with guidelines determined by the Taskforce.

Entertainment and drinking venues, karaoke bars, tourist sites, beer shops, petanque courts, barbecue restaurants, indoor and outdoor fitness centers and sports venues, massage parlors, spas, internet cafes, and swimming pools must remain closed.

Stockpiling, hoarding or the sudden increase in the price of consumer goods is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

Government departments, businesses, and enterprises in Luang Prabang City must ensure workers or civil servants rotate personnel or work from home using electronic means.

Certain essential or priority services may remain open, including the Laos-China Railway project, banks, hospitals, pharmacies, emergency services, postal services, telecommunications services, electricity and water supply, and waste collection services.

Fresh markets may remain open but must ensure Covid-19 prevention measures remain in place at all times.

Small retailers, petrol stations, restaurants (for take-away and delivery only) may remain open until 8:30 pm.

A curfew will remain in place prohibiting travel within the city from 9 pm until 5 am.