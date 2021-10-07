Luang Prabang Sees Surge of New Covid-19 Cases Across Several Districts

Laos has recorded 414 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with Luang Prabang recording almost as many cases as Vientiane Capital.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,965 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 414 new cases confirmed.

There were 404 cases of community spread and ten imported cases across the country.





Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 146 cases across 59 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 20 cases in seven villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 25 cases across seven villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 28 cases across nine villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded ten cases across five villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 21 cases across 12 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 19 cases across five villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 17 cases across 14 villages.

Six more cases are now under investigation.



Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 143 cases of community spread were recorded, with 41 cases in Nambak, and 63 cases in Ngoy District

In Luang Prabang City there were 21 cases across Pha Oh, Nongxay, Phou Lek, Phasouk, Phakhom, Nounsavat, and Phosy villages.

Xiengngeun District saw 18 cases across Xiengngeun, Pakkhan, Done Mo, and Pakvaet villages.

Bokeo Province saw six cases today, with two in Ton Pheung District and four in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In Savannakhet Province, there were 54 cases, including 40 in Outhoumphone District, nine in Kaysone Phomvihane City, three in Xaybouly District, one in Xayphouthong, and one in Songkhone District.

In Vientiane Province, there were six cases, and all had been in contact with previously announced cases.

Champasack Province saw six cases today, with three in Pakse City and three in Bachiangchaleunsouk District.

Khammouane Province saw seven cases all had been in contact with previously announced cases.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,393 active cases of Covid-19, with 23 confirmed deaths, and 26,876 total cases.

Meanwhile, 304 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 41.38% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 29.50%.