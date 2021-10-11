Laos Records Four New Deaths from Covid-19

Laos has recorded four new deaths today among 309 new cases of Covid-19 across the country.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,600 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 309 new cases confirmed.

There were 303 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.



New Deaths

Laos has recorded four new deaths resulting from Covid-19 infections.

A 57-year-old man from Vang Vieng, Vientiane Province, with kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 passed away at Mittaphab Hospital in Vientiane Capital on 10 October.

An 83-year-old man in Kaysone Phomvihane City, Savannakhet Province, who suffered from Cerebral arteriosclerosis, who had not been vaccinated, was admitted to hospital on 17 September and was transferred to a field hospital on 23 September, before being transferred to KM 9 Hospital where he passed away on 10 October.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old prison inmate from Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, began exhibiting severe symptoms on 8 October, vomiting blood and going into shock. He succumbed to the virus at 2 pm on the same day. Posthumous testing produced a positive result for Covid-19.

A 79-year-old woman in Phonekheng Village, Saysettha District, in Vientiane Capital, who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, passed away on 10 October. The woman, who had had contact with her daughter-in-law who was infected with Covid-19, was known to have suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes and kidney disease.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 32 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Nambak, and two cases in Chomphet District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 16 cases.

Xiengngeun District saw seven cases, while Ngoi District saw four cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 12 cases, with seven in Ton Pheung and five in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In Savannakhet Province, there were 22 cases, including 11 in Outhoumphone, nine in Kaysone Phomvihane City, and two in Xayboury District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 49 cases recorded, with two in Phonhong, two in Vang Vieng, and 45 in Keooudom District.

Champasack Province saw 21 cases today, with five in Pakse City, 11 in Pachiangchaleunsouk, four in Pathoumphone District and one from Savannakhet Province.

Khammouane Province saw 20 cases, with 16 in Thakhek District and four in Yom Malad District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,947 active cases of Covid-19, with 30 confirmed deaths, and 28,849 total cases.

Meanwhile, 272 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.