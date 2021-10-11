Rhenus announces an expansion on its South Korea Seoul branch and diversifies multimodal solutions with the introduction of landbridge services

The additional landbridge service on the portfolio will enhance capabilities to provide optimised solutions that balance reliability, cost-effectiveness and speed, under the backdrop of challenging supply chain conditions globally.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 11 October 2021 – Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus is offering a landbridge service in South Korea. Providing a viable alternative for time-sensitive cargo, the service includes rail connections between South Korea and Europe to cater to markets shipping higher value cargo with medium turnaround times that can be up to 40 percent faster than ocean freight. Within the rail service, weekly departure schedules and door-to-door delivery with dedicated teams in inbound and outbound markets ensuring consistent tracking and management of the entire process.

The landbridge service aims to optimize inventory management by reducing logistics costs compared to air freight options, increase planning reliability and offer a highly secure solution that is faster than ocean freight. It includes daily tracing solutions and caters to various container pick-up and drop-off locations including South Korea, China and European countries such as Poland and Russia for greater flexibility in planning.

As the pandemic continues, the global market for rail freight transportation estimated at USD 159.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach USD 205.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3 percent, according to market research company Global Industry Analysts Inc.

“The Asia-Pacific market for rail freight transport is expected to gain momentum, as intermodal solutions continue to grow in popularity amidst the evolving supply chain challenges worldwide. The introduction of our Rhenus landbridge service in South Korea will strengthen our existing range of solutions to offer customers more reliable and customised options to plan their imports and exports smoothly within their requirements,” said Patrick Dargel, Managing Director of Rhenus Korea.

Rhenus South Korea expands its Seoul Office to support growth

Rhenus announced the expansion of its current branch office in Seoul to a bigger office space in order to strengthen its operational capabilities.

The new office, located at 10F Sang Jin B/D 165, Yangwha-ro, Mapo-gu in the middle of Seoul, will provide capacity for its freight services, warehousing solutions, IT solutions, customs brokerage and clearance services in South Korea.

Since its opening in 2016, Rhenus South Korea has built an extensive portfolio in supply chain solutions, specialising in domestic distribution and project cargo handling. It supports industries including electronics, fashion and lifestyle, cosmetics, automotive, machinery, chemical and ship parts.

For more information on Rhenus South Korea, please visit https://www.rhenus.com/en/kr/ .

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.





#Rhenus