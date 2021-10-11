Vietnam – Austria cooperate towards the “Green” economy

The ceremony celebrating the National Day of Viet Nam has been formally organised in Vienna, Austria in conjunction with Viet Nam’s commitment to pursuing sustainable development. At the event, the Circular Economy Model that revolves around the coffee tree has drawn international participants’ attention.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Media OutReach – 11 October 2021 – On October 8, 2021, the Embassy of Viet Nam in Austria organised the 76th Vietnamese National Day in Vienna along with the participation of representatives from Austria’s Ministry of European and International Affairs, local administrations as well as leaders of international organisations in Vienna, international friends and overseas Vietnamese in Austria.

H.E. Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien to host the ceremony

At the Ceremony, the Embassy of Viet Nam collaborated with Minh Tien Group to introduce the implementation of the Circular Economy Model in Viet Nam, in order to inspire the idea of developing sustainable agriculture, preventing climate change, and reducing waste – especially plastic debris. The circular economic principles implemented by Minh Tien are regarded as “breakthrough” developments of the Vietnamese coffee industry which would raise a number of opportunities for properly appreciating the full value of a coffee tree.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien stressed that: “Despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam and Austria maintain and strengthen their friendly relationship. Viet Nam wishes to receive the support from Austria, especially in the context where both states are looking forward to the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2022.”

“Austria’s Ministry of European and International Affairs will continue to cooperate with Viet Nam towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Ambassador Enno Drofenik of the Austria Foreign Ministry said.

H.E. Ambassador Enno Drofenik addresses the ceremony

“Viet Nam should be considered as a successful state in applying nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and responding to global issues in agriculture, environment or healthcare. Viet Nam has been collaborating with the IAEA in projects for controlling plastic debris,” Dr. Najat Mokhtar, Deputy Director-General of the IAEA, said.

Within the Ceremony’s framework, Minh Tien Group proudly presented and exchanged views with international participants on its Circular Economy Model derived from Viet Nam’s coffee tree. Such a story would bring a different and fresh viewpoint on modern and sustainable agriculture in Viet Nam.

Minh Tien Group’s representative said: “For Minh Tien, the Circular Economy Model is a breakthrough solution. In the future, we aim to put our resources into research and development toward innovative technology. That would diversify our environmentally-friendly products with practical value when placed in everyday lives.”

Viet Nam and Austria established diplomatic relations in 1972 and the two states have always maintained cooperation in various fields, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, and capacity building. Additionally, they cooperate and mutually support at international forums and organisations.

Viet Nam is a member state of international organisations and always actively contributes to international forums in Vienna. In September 2021, IAEA’s member states consented to elect Viet Nam to the Agency’s Board of Governors, for the 2021 – 2023 term. As reported, Viet Nam was a member of the Board for several terms and was the President of this body from 2013 to 2014.

