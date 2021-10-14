Laos Issues New Traffic Fines to Reduce Road Accidents

The Government of Laos has issued a new decree on road traffic regulations including heavier fines for speeding and drunk driving.

According to a new decree on road traffic infringements issued by the Prime Minister of Laos, drunk drivers will now face fines of between LAK 150,000 and 1,500,000 depending on the kind of vehicle, as well as their blood alcohol reading.

Motorbike riders with a blood alcohol level of 0.14 mg/liter will be fined LAK 150,000, while four-wheeled vehicle drivers with a blood-alcohol level of 0.24 mg/liter are to be fined LAK 300,000.

Drivers who transport passengers or freight and are found to have any alcohol level in their blood will be fined LAK 1,500,000.

The Decree states that drivers found speeding will face fines ranging from LAK 70,000 to LAK 400,000, depending on the kind of vehicle.

Motorbike riders found traveling above 101 km/hr will be fined LAK 150,000, three-wheeled vehicle and tractor drivers will be fined LAK 180,000, and four-wheeled cars, pickup trucks, minivans, and jeeps will be fined LAK 250,000.

All passenger vehicles will be fined between LAK 250,000 and 400,000 for speeding, while all freight vehicles will be fined between LAK 220,000 and 320,000.

Under the new decree, drivers of four-wheeled vehicles who fail to wear a seatbelt will be fined LAK 70,000, while driving the wrong direction will attract fines of LAK 150,000 for four-wheeled vehicles and LAK 50,000 for motorbikes.

Meanwhile, running a red light will cost a driver of a four-wheeled vehicle LAK 150,000, or LAK 100,000 for a motorbike.

Parking in no-parking zones will attract fines of LAK 150,000 for four-wheeled vehicles.

The new regulations replace legislation issued in 2007 and are intended to assist in reducing the high number of road accidents in Laos.

The major causes of road accidents are speeding, drunk driving, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations.

The majority of accidents occur on weekends, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 11:00 pm, and involve people aged between 16 and 50.