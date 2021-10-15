Laos Confirms 573 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 573 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with an outbreak at a prison in Khammouane Province pushing the numbers higher.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,512 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 573 new cases confirmed.

There were 571 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 145 cases across 73 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 14 cases in seven villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 31 cases across 13 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded two cases across one village.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 11 cases across six villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 21 cases across ten villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 44 cases across 14 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 18 cases across 11 villages.

Three more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 45 cases of community spread were recorded, with 12 cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 20 cases.

Xiengngeun District saw five cases, Ngoi District saw three cases, Chomphet District saw three cases while Phoxay District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were ten cases, with two in Houayxay, and eight in Paktha District all are from Vientiane Capital with seven cases being workers from Konturen Village.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 42 cases, including ten in Outhoumphone, and 32 in Kaysone Phomvihane City.

In Vientiane Province, there were 86 cases recorded, with 35 in Keooudom, 22 in Hinherb, ten in Vangvieng, eight in Kasy, and seven in Phonhong District.

Champasack Province saw 25 cases today, with ten in Pakse City, nine in Pachiangchaleunsouk, and six in Champasack District.

Khammouane Province saw 161 cases, with 158 in Thakhek (157 cases in prisons), and three in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,529 active cases of Covid-19, with 36 confirmed deaths, and 31,188 total cases.

Meanwhile, 231 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 42.13% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 31.93%.