Laos Confirms 545 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 545 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,602 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 545 new cases confirmed.

There were 542 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Laos has recorded two new deaths resulting from Covid-19 infections.

A 70-year-old cancer patient in Long District, Xaysomboun Province, passed away in hospital on 15 October. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old woman in Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, who had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, passed away at Mittaphab Hospital on 15 October. She suffered from underlying conditions including hypertension.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 164 cases across 74 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 39 cases in 12 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 34 cases across ten villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 18 cases across seven villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded eight cases across five villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 22 cases across 16 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 15 cases across 11 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 23 cases across 12 villages.

Five more cases are now under investigation.



Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 42 cases of community spread were recorded, with six cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 26 cases.

Pak Ou District saw seven cases, Viengkham District saw two cases while Ngoi District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were ten cases, with seven in Houayxay, and three in Ton Pheung District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases, including seven in Kaysone Phomvihane City and one in Champhone District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 43 cases recorded, with 32 in Keooudom, eight in Vangvieng, and three in Phonhong District.

Champasack Province saw seven cases today, with four in Pakse City, two in Pachiangchaleunsouk, one in Pathoumphone District.

Khammouane Province saw 241 cases, with 240 in Thakhek (239 cases in prisons, including one employee), and one in Hinboun District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,596 active cases of Covid-19, with 38 confirmed deaths, and 31,733 total cases.

Meanwhile, 379 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 42.42% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 33.40%.