Railway Traffic Control Center Opens at Vientiane Station

Authorities in Laos have officially opened a railway traffic control center to manage traffic along the Laos-China Railway.

According to a report by CRI, the railway traffic control center is located inside Vientiane Capital Station at Xay Village, Xaythany District.

The traffic control center will use a computerized system to issue instructions to sections of the railway to ensure safe and efficient operations including interlocking, train control, and section blocks.

The Laos-China Railway is connected to China’s railway network and uses Chinese technical standards as well as Chinese equipment.

The 422-kilometer railway runs from Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan Province, to Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

Construction of the historic railway linking the Lao capital of Vientiane to the Chinese border over a distance of 427 km began in December 2016, linking five provinces including Luang Namtha, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Vientiane Province, and Vientiane Capital, will be completed and open for use by Laos National Day on 2 December this year.

The railway includes 198 km of tunnels and will traverse 62 km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.