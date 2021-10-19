Authorities Cancel Fireboat Festival and End of Buddhist Lent Celebrations in Luang Prabang

Authorities in Luang Prabang Province have canceled celebrations of End of Buddhist Lent and the Fire Boat Festival this year amid lockdown restrictions.

According to a notice issued yesterday by Luang Prabang Provincial Governor, Mr. Viengthong Hatsachanh, celebrations marking the end of Buddhist Lent and the Fire Boat Festival have been cancelled.

The notice also stated that the traditional practice of making merit through almsgiving toward the end of Buddhist Lent will not be permitted in the province.

Authorities have ordered the Phra That Chomsi celebration, as well as the Visoun Temple and Fire Boat Festival, be suspended.

Residents of Luang Prabang Province will not be permitted to leave their houses to Loy Krathong, an annual practice of floating votives along rivers or in lakes.

The End of Buddhist Lent and Fire Boat festivals are major events that take place in Luang Prabang every year with three days of celebration, which is distinguished from other provinces in the country.

Luang Prabang Province went into full lockdown on 7 October after an increase in the spread of Covid-19.