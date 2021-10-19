Improve your home and indoor air quality this autumn: Dyson delivers scientific proof of a deep clean with laser detect technology that shows hidden dust that can cause allergies

New Dyson V12 Detect Slim™ reveals, removes and counts microscopic dust for more hygienic homes

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 October 2021 – In Hong Kong, the changing of the seasons may worsen allergic rhinitis and related conditions like asthma, conjunctivitis and eczema. However, for all individuals with allergies it is a year-round problem caused primarily by dust mites and other hidden allergens found in our homes.

Creating a more hygienic home is now made easier, with the brand-new Dyson V12 Detect Slim™ vacuum cleaner. Engineered to reveal hidden dust particles as small as 10 microns, equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable scientific proof of what’s been sucked up and adjust suction power based on the volume of dust and size of particles, these new Dyson technologies redefine deep cleaning at home, all shown on an LCD screen.





Laser Dust Detection

Dyson has engineered laser dust technology to ensure you are reassured that your home has been deep cleaned. Laser Dust Detection reveals dust and debris you cannot normally see with a precisely angled laser integrated into the cleaner head.

The idea came about when a Dyson Engineer noticed that airborne particles in their home glistened in the sun. They began to research how they could take this notion and apply it to the fine dust we cannot see in our homes. The team experimented with laser lights in the lab to test how this could be achieved. For human eyes, green light is 8.5 times brighter than red or blue light, and it can provide 500 lux of ambient light. That is where a new solution was born.





PIEZO SENSOR

Understanding that now more than ever people want more hygienic homes, Dyson engineers set about developing a technology which enables the user to measure the dust it detects and then displays it on an LCD screen for real time scientific proof of a deep clean.

So, how does this work? An acoustic piezo sensor has been integrated into the vacuum. The cleaner head picks up microscopic particles, which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals. The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles and deliver scientific proof of a deep clean.

The vacuums have been designed so that they automatically increase suction power when they come across a large amount of dust. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level.

ANTI-TANGLE TECHNOLOGY

Introducing a new anti-tangle Hair Screw tool: 9.4% of Hong Kong households keep dogs or cats as pets[2] and handling pet hair has become a problem for most pet owners. Dyson Engineers also looked to solve the problem of removing hair on the brush bar. This is often a challenge for many vacuums, despite claims to the contrary, so we have developed a new anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair up and into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar. Designed for human and pet hair, our engineers delicately tweaked the precise angle of the bristles on the tool, to ensure the release force did not tangle the hair and tested the tool on multiple hair types.

FILTRATION

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim™ features Dyson’s 5-stage advanced filtration technologies, capturing 99.99% of particles and allergens as small as 0.3 microns, to expel cleaner air. Our Dyson Root Cyclone™ technology is efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces without reduction in suction power.

