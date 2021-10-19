Laos Records Five Covid-19 Deaths in One Day as Death Toll Reaches 45

Laos has confirmed five deaths from Covid-19 today, as outbreaks continue in Vientiane Capital, Khammouane, and Vientiane Province.

The country saw 657 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reporting that 5,911 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

There were 656 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

Five Covid-19 Deaths

-A 16-year-old student in Keooudom District, Vientiane Province, who was described as healthy and strong with no underlying conditions, began exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 on 17 October, including difficulty breathing and fever. He was admitted to the district hospital on 17 October and transferred to Phonhong Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on 18 October. His condition began to worsen, and he passed away in hospital at 1:30 am on 19 October.

-A 35-year-old man in Xaythany District has passed away from Covid-19. The man, who had been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, suffered from respiratory problems and had been in hospital for seven days before passing away on 17 October.

-A 66-year-old woman in Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, who suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to hospital on 12 October and passed away on 18 October.

-Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man in Champhone District, Savannakhet Province, who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, passed away in hospital on 18 October. He suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes.

-A 51-year-old woman from Luang Prabang City, who had recieved two doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, passed away at 5:55 pm in hospital on 18 October. She had suffered from diabetes and kidney disease.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 239 cases across 80 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 143 cases in 20 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 19 cases across ten villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 15 cases across 11 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 27 cases across 19 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 13 cases across eight villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 20 cases across 11 villages.

– Sangthong District recorded one case in Pakdone Village.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 72 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 41 cases.

PakOu District saw 22 cases, two cases in Viengkham District and Ngoi District saw five cases.

In Bokeo Province there was one case.

In Savannakhet Province, there were nine cases, including eight in Kaysone Phomvihane City and one in Champhone District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 155 cases recorded, with 11 in Keooudom, four in Vangkham, 65 in Kasy, 32 in Hinherb, 19 in Phonhong, one in Vang Vieng and one in Thoulakhom District.

Champasack Province saw nine cases today, with eight in Pakse City, and one in Phonthong District.

Khammouane Province saw 126 cases, with 106 in Thakhek District including 63 employees from the Lao Khaiy Yuan Company and 20 in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,167 active cases of Covid-19, with 45 confirmed deaths, and 32,971 total cases.

Meanwhile, 268 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.