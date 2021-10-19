Three Killed in Fire at Asphalt Plant in Vientiane Capital

Three people were killed during a fire at an asphalt plant in Vientiane Capital on Thursday.

According to a report by Vientiane Rescue 1624, three people died in the incident, including a Vietnamese national and two local residents.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Bolek Village, also known as KM 36, in Xaythany District of Vientiane Capital.

A 59-year-old Vietnamese national, as well as a 39-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both Lao citizens, were found dead at the scene.

Firefighters and rescue personnel were called to the scene trying to contain the fire.

A resident in Vientiane Capital told Laotian Times that he heard the explosion in the evening on Thursday.

“I was at home and all a sudden, I heard a blast before seeing thick dark smoke pluming into the sky,” said the man.

Authorities are continuing to investigating the incident.