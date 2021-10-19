Three Killed in Fire at Asphalt Plant in Vientiane Capital

Three people were killed during a fire at an asphalt plant in Vientiane Capital on Thursday.

According to a report by Vientiane Rescue 1624, three people died in the incident, including a Vietnamese national and two local residents.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Bolek Village, also known as KM 36, in Xaythany District of Vientiane Capital.

A 59-year-old Vietnamese national, as well as a 39-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both Lao citizens, were found dead at the scene.

Rescue workers at the scene of the fire at the asphalt plant.

Firefighters and rescue personnel were called to the scene trying to contain the fire.

A resident in Vientiane Capital told Laotian Times that he heard the explosion in the evening on Thursday.

“I was at home and all a sudden, I heard a blast before seeing thick dark smoke pluming into the sky,” said the man.

Authorities are continuing to investigating the incident.

