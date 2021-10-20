Fuel Prices Rise Again in Laos Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The government of Laos has announced an increase in fuel prices for the sixteenth time this year, bringing the price of regular gasoline to LAK 11,790 per liter.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce yesterday, the price of V-power gasoline in Vientiane Capital has climbed to LAK 13,620 per liter, while regular gasoline has risen to LAK 11,790 per liter.

The price of diesel fuel has also been raised, now reaching LAK 10,300 per liter.

The fuel price hike is the sixteenth this year, and the second time this month.

Meanwhile, the cost of living including food products and other items has continued to rise in the country during the Coronavirus outbreak, posing a challenge for local residents, particularly those with low incomes.

A resident in Vientiane Capital told the Laotian Times today that the price of gasoline has risen rapidly this year and is at its highest level in comparison to previous years.

“I don’t have a choice because I need to go to work every day, but I am hopeful that the government will find a solution to this issue as soon as possible,” said the man.

Another resident of Dongdok Village, in Vientiane’s Xaythany District, said that two price rises in one month has hit her hard.

“I want to take the bus to work to save money on petrol, however, there are no buses available during the Covid-19 pandemic, and taxi or Tuk-Tuk fares are equally pricey,” said the woman.

“Not only has the price of fuel risen, but so have the prices of food, products, and other consumer goods; if the government does not address this issue seriously, our lives will become more difficult in the future,” she added.