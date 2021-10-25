Laos Confirms 615 New Cases of Covid-19 and One New Death

Laos has recorded 615 new cases of Covid-19 across the country and one death today, with a large number of cases in Luang Prabang.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,741 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 615 new cases confirmed.

There were 612 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Death

A 75-year-old woman from Keooudom District, Vientiane Province, succumbed to Covid-19 on 24 October at a hospital in Phonhong District. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes and hypertension.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 114 cases across 56 villages in six districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 21 cases in 13 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 16 cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded one case across one village.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 30 cases across 17 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 27 cases across eight villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 15 cases across nine villages.

Four more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 229 cases of community spread were recorded, with ten cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 207 cases (165 at a prison facilty).

Pak Ou District saw nine cases while Ngoi District saw three cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 48 cases in Houayxay District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were three cases in Kaysone Phomvihane City.

In Vientiane Province, there were 98 cases recorded, with 23 in Keooudom, 33 in Kasy, 16 in Thoulakhom, three in Phonhong, and 12 in Viengkham District.

Champasack Province saw 12 cases today, with seven in Pakse City, three in Phonthong, and two in Pachiangchaleunsouk District.

Khammouane Province saw 48 cases, with 47 in Thakhek, and one in Hinboun District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,088 active cases of Covid-19, with 53 confirmed deaths, and 36,248 total cases.

Meanwhile, 381 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.