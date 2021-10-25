Laos Launches Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate with QR Code

Health authorities in Laos have launched a new enhanced Covid-19 vaccination certificate with a QR Code that will allow for greater authenticity and digital verification.

According to a report by the Center of Information and Education for Health, the QR code on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will ensure that the certificates are authentic and can be more easily monitored, as well as being of greater use when traveling abroad.

The new QR Code vaccination certificate was officially launched on Friday last week, in the presence of Director-General of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and other development partners, developed the QR code on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate to assist in verification and record-keeping.

Personal data, as well as the vaccine information of the recipients, will be recorded in the Covid-19 vaccine database before the QR code is created and printed on the back of the vaccination certificate.

All new vaccine recipients will now receive a vaccination certificate with a QR code.

Meanwhile, those who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 and have received a vaccination certificate without a QR Code must wait for advice on how to receive a new version.