Thousands of Undocumented Migrant Laborers Living in Golden Triangle SEZ

The Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare is working with Bokeo Province to solve the problem of unlawful labor practices in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

Authorities have begun collecting data on the number of local and migrant laborers living in the economic zone, as well as assessing their well-being, according to the official page of the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare.

Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Mrs. Baikham Khatthiya, said that thousands of undocumented migrant laborers living and working in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo Province remain in Laos illegally in direct violation of labor laws and regulations.

“Authorities have so far been unable to collect accurate data on the real number of Lao and foreign laborers working in the Golden Triangle SEZ. Our ministry is now conducting a thorough investigation into the number of undocumented and legal workers,” said Minister Baikham Khatthiya.

“We also plan to collect data on labor contracts, as well as salary level, social welfare, and other types of social protection,” said Mrs. Baikham Khatthiya.

According to Mrs. Baikham, labor registration will be conducted across the country to ensure that all local and migrant workers are included in the government’s labor database.