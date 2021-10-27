Cambodia Officially Begins Issuing Tourist Visas

Cambodia has begun to issue tourist visas after closing its borders to general tourists since March last year.

Phnom Phenh Post reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced the resumption of its tourist visa and visa exemption programme after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter dated 20 October, Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Prak Sakhon, addressed foreign embassies and consulates, saying that the resumption of tourist visas has begun amid the improving Covid-19 situation in Cambodia, enabling the government to reopen the country.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia has eased visa conditions and quarantine requirements by resuming the issuance of Tourist Visa which had been suspended after the outbreak of Covid-19 … The government also resumes the Visa Exemption programme,” Sokhonn said in the letter.

The government is also resuming its e-Visa application to ease the process for travellers to Cambodia, however, visa on arrival remains unavailable at this time.

Cambodia plans to officially reopen the country in November.