Laos Confirms 733 New Cases of Covid-19 and Three Deaths

Laos has recorded 733 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three people succumbing to the virus.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,507 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 733 new cases confirmed.

There were 731 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

An 85-year-old man from Dankham Village, in Vientiane’s Sikhottabong District, passed away from Covid-19 on 26 October at 103 Hospital. He had suffered from underlying conditions including hypertension and had been fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

A 54-year-old man from Si Muang Village, Sisattanak District, in Vientiane Capital passed away at 103 Hospital yesterday. He had suffered from a variety of underlying conditions, including diabetes, kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, and hypertension. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 58-year-old man from Phonesivilay Village, Meun District, Vientiane Province passed away at a district hospital this morning at 6am. He had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 358 cases across 165 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 80 cases in 29 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 36 cases across 17 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 31 across 14 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 19 cases across 14 villages (64 cases in the prison).

– Sikhottabong District recorded 33 cases across 20 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 37 cases across 14 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 58 cases across 23 villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 177 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 162 cases.

Pak Ou District saw eight cases, Nan District saw five cases while Chomphet saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 73 cases in 14 villages across two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were nine cases in three villages across two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 29 cases recorded in 12 villages across four districts.

Champasack Province saw 14 cases today in eight villages across four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 17 cases, with 12 in Thakhek, four in Khoun Kham, and one in Yommalath District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,879 active cases of Covid-19, with 59 confirmed deaths, and 37,751 total cases.

Meanwhile, 411 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.