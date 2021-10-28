Big Bang Academy, a Hong Kong EdTech Start-Up Receives HKD 7-figure Seed Funding from Gobi Partners / Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund to Revolutionize K-6 STEAM Education

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 October 2021 – Big Bang Academy, a Hong Kong-based STEAM education technology start-up announced the completion of HKD 7 figures seed funding investment led by Gobi Partners, including participation from family offices and experienced angel investors from a technology and private equity background.

Big Bang Academy was founded by two young University of Cambridge alumni who studied Engineering and Natural Sciences (Biological) respectively. Despite having years of working experience in large corporations, their passion in science persists. “When I was 6 years old, I learned to fix fuse problems in the electrical circuit of the TV at home. It was these positive and joyful childhood memories that inspire us to develop a life-long passion in learning. We want to recreate these “lightbulb moments” for children to become more curious, persistent learners,” said Sarah, the co-founder.

With a mission to make learning as compelling as a movie, as fun as a theme park, and as educational as a classroom, Big Bang Academy brings science to life with their award-winning STEAM e-learning app, online live classes and theme-park like learning experiences. To achieve the vision of building the next “Netflix for kids”, Big Bang Academy empowers every child to be self-directed learners through hands-on experiments anytime, anywhere. Their award-winning curriculum covers the natural sciences and engineering, with the aim to equip future leaders with the scientific skills and knowledge to solve the most pressing issues humanity face globally like climate change, global pandemic and energy shortage etc.

Big Bang Academy’s classes and content have reached over 4,000 students aged 3-12 years old in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan shortly after one year of inception. They have recorded a 300% year-on-year growth in revenue and are trusted by top schools and corporates such as Malvern College Hong Kong, K11 Musea, Consulate General of France in Hong Kong and Jockey Club Hong Kong.

Chibo Tang, Managing Partner of Gobi Partners said, “We’re excited to be working with Big Bang Academy as their innovative approach leads a new age of hybrid learning for kids and provides a necessary platform for them since the pandemic changed the way children are learning.”

The company intends to use the funds in advancing their product development, including AI-enabled personalized learning technology, enrichment of the educational content library, and research & development for home experiment kits.

“Especially during the pandemic season, we have experienced a surge in demand from parents in Asia for an effective and engaging education model which combines both online and hands-on elements. It can not only stimulate children’s curiosity, but also provide tangible learning outcomes,” said Nixon, the co-founder. Moving forward, the company plans to partner with top international education institutes and experts to create accredited content to further strengthen the overall learning quality and effectiveness.

About Big Bang Academy

Big Bang Academy is an edtech media start up revolutionizing online STEAM education for children of 3-12 years old by making STEAM self-learning accessible, engaging and effective.

Big Bang Academy’s program has received accreditation from STEM.ORG, the longest standing STEM education research organization in the US. Inspired by international curricula such as the Next Generation Science Standard (US), Cambridge Assessment Science (UK) and the IB, Big Bang Academy’s curriculum covers a wide range of science topics from the galaxy to viruses, the gravitational force to chemical reactions.

Since inception in 2020, Big Bang Academy’s classes and content have reached over 4,000 students in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

About Big Bang Lab

Big Bang Lab is an award-winning STEAM e-learning platform empowering every child to be self-directed learners through hands-on experiments anytime, anywhere.

Crafted by educators and scientists from University of Cambridge, Big Bang Lab promotes effective learning with movie production interactive content and curriculum-aligned quizzes. With a DIY STEAM kit delivered to your door, Big Bang Lab offers one of a kind online-to-offline blended learning for the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.





