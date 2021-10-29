Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur Wins Two Industry Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 October 2021 – Lanson Place Personal Hotels and Residences ( Lanson Place ) is thrilled to announce that Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur is a five-time winner at the renowned World Luxury Hotel Awards and World Travel Awards in 2021.

Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur

Luxury Contemporary Serviced Apartments (Asia) 2021 , World Luxury Hotel Awards

, World Luxury Hotel Awards Malaysia’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2021, World Travel Awards

Established in 1993, World Travel Awards has been globally recognised as one of the most prestigious and influential honours programme acknowledging outstanding global travel and tourism industry players who push the boundaries of industry excellence. The award results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner. Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon has won this award for five consecutive years, which is testament to the brand’s ongoing commitment to providing guests with exceptional services and high quality accommodation.

World Luxury Hotel Awards is a recognised global organisation providing luxury hotels with recognition for their world class facilities and service excellence provided to guests. It’s the fifth time for Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon to win this world-renowned accolade, which demonstrates and rewards their high quality accommodation.

Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place, said “We are thrilled that our Kuala Lumpur property has once again earned these two significant awards this year. They serve as an important recognition to our team for their dedication and commitment to personalised service and qualities in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

About Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur

Located in Kuala Lumpur Golden Triangle, overlooking panoramic views of the Kuala Lumpur Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers and within minutes’ walk from Changkat Bukit Bintang, Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon combines modern luxury, tasteful elegance and residential comfort all under one roof. The property offers 150 lavishly appointed one- to three-bedroom serviced apartments accompanied by all-encompassed amenities, facilities and unrivalled personalised services, bringing discerning guests a seamless and stylish lifestyle.

About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited

Lanson Place is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (HKEx stock code: 369). Wing Tai currently manages 8 properties (in which Wing Tai has equity in three) under the Lanson Place brand, comprising luxury Personal Hotels and Residences in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, as well as two upcoming properties in Manila and Melbourne (to be opened in 2023).

Lanson Place provides comfortable, personal sanctuaries for extended stay guests at central locations in major global cities. Infused by a family-like service tradition, Lanson Place creates warm and sheltered places with a club-like feel where communities form and bond. Guests can enjoy a home-away-from-home experience.

The Group aims to grow the Lanson Place brand across the Asia-Pacific region and continues to explore both investment and management opportunities in major gateway cities.

