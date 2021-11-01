Eureka Investment Group launches Covid Home Recovery Concierge Package in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 November 2021 – Eureka Investment Group had recently launched a virtual concierge service in Singapore for their Covid Home Recovery’s clients.

According to the Regional Director of Eureka Investment Group – Andy Ng, “With the home recovery plan becoming the default care arrangement for everyone in Singapore, there is an increasing demand for such care and services. They are mostly foreigners relocated to Singapore.

As a family office service provider, Eureka Investment Group also serves their clients and families with medical concierge service in Singapore. In recent weeks, they are helping some of their clients to run errands for them as they are stuck at home recovering and needed someone whom they can call to attend to their needs including pet management, online teaching and etc.

With this in mind, they have partnered with Osler Health International – an official family medicine provider, to launch the “Covid Home Recovery Concierge Package” that includes online doctor consultation for client’s medical needs other than covid.

Andy Ng commented, “We seek to ride through this pandemic with our clients as we move towards the path of transition to a new normal living with Covid-19.”

About Eureka Investment Group

Eureka Investment Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd is a family office service provider registered in Singapore that serves high net-worth families from the East and West. We uphold the corporate ethos of compliance and discipline to protect our clients’ wealth for generations to come.

We are part of the Eureka International Group, a leading global multinational company with business verticals covering Real Estate Development, Financials, Bonded Warehouse and Retail & Consumer Goods.

Premised on the value of care and virtue, Eureka International Group’s worldwide operations cover Australia, New Zealand, Asia, USA and Europe, with Headquarter in Singapore, Corporate Centre in Melbourne and branches in China and Europe.

For more information, visit our website – www.eurekainvestment.com.sg

#EurekaInvestmentGroup