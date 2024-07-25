Laos to Introduce Advanced Digital Business Licensing with E-Filing System

The Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications (MOTC) has teamed up with a private company to develop an advanced digital business licensing system, also known as E-Filing.

The agreement, signed on 23 July aims to enhance collaboration in developing a comprehensive digital licensing system. The project will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will develop the E-Filing system, which will have three main parts such as managing business license applications, issuing permits, and collecting fees.

For fee collection and payment processing, this mechanism will connect with the tax management method of the Ministry of Finance, “the Tax Revenue Information System (TaxRIS),” along with the Blockchain technologies of the MOTC. Digital signatures will also be used for document verification.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs and businessmen can also make payments through all banks or E-Wallet services in Laos that are connected to the system.

During the second phase, the MOTC will expand the system to all departments within the ministry, aiming for nationwide implementation at both central and local levels.

This collaboration seeks to enhance management and services in the technology and communication sector while also preventing state budget leakage. This aligns with the government’s vision and supports the development plan for the national digital economy, according to Alounyadeth Srithirath, the Director of Saignasith IT Consulting Company.