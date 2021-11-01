Laos Reaches Over 40,000 Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 685 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, as well as two deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,213 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 685 new cases confirmed.

There were 673 cases of community spread and 12 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 46-year-old inmate at a prison in Vientiane Province passed away at the detention center yesterday morning. He had suffered from tuberculosis.

A 48-year-old woman in Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, passed away at a field hospital in Phonhong yesterday evening. She had suffered from hypertension and athsma. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 345 cases across 90 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 43 cases in 18 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 35 cases across 13 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 13 cases across seven villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 12 cases across six villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 43 cases across 24 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 24 cases across ten villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 25 cases across 11 villages.

– Sungthong District recorded three cases across one village.

Five more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 102 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 22 cases.

Pak Ou District saw four cases and Chomphet District saw 73 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 35 cases in Houayxay District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 19 cases across eight villages in five districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 75 cases, with three in Phonhong, five in Met, four in Hinherb, nine in KeoOudom, 13 in Thoulakhom, 38 in Muen, two in Vang Vieng, and one in Viengkham District.

Champasack Province saw 15 cases today, eight in Pakse City and seven in Phonthong District.

Khammouane Province saw 14 cases in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,381 active cases of Covid-19, with 67 confirmed deaths, and 40,956 total cases.

Meanwhile, 219 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.