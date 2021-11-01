Thailand Includes Laos in Latest Quarantine Exemption Travel List

Laos has been added to a list of 63 countries and regions whose citizens may travel to Thailand without quarantine if fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Thai government announced a list of 46 countries and regions exempt from quarantine when traveling to Thailand on 21 October, with Laos notably missing from the list.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revised the list on 30 October, extending it to 63 countries and regions, including Laos.

The government of Thailand accepts those vaccinated with only certain vaccines, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, and Sputnik V.

International travelers from the countries on the list must have been fully vaccinated for 14 days and have stayed in their respective countries for 21 days, according to the Thai government’s plan, and they must also show proof of a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours before their arrival, according to the report.

They must take another PCR test on the day of their arrival and remain in a Thai government-approved hotel to await the result before traveling freely.

Tourists arriving in Thailand will also be required to purchase medical insurance with a premium of up to USD 50,000 before applying for a visa via the Thailand Pass website.

At a recent ASEAN summit, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged other ASEAN members to follow Thailand’s footsteps in reopening their countries to revive economies in the region and ensure tangible implementation of the bloc’s response to Covid-19.