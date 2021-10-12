Thailand to Reopen for Vaccinated Visitors from 10 Countries in November

Thailand has announced it will lift Covid-19 quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated tourists from ten low-risk countries this November.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in an announcement yesterday evening that the first group would include arrivals from United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China, and the United States, with the list to be expanded in December, and then again in January.

“The time has come for us to ready ourselves to face the virus and live with it as with other endemic infections and diseases, much as we have learned to live with other diseases with treatments and vaccinations,” Prayuth said.

Thailand’s economy has been seriously damaged by the losses in the tourist industry with most international visitors barred since April last year. Although the policy has eased, all new arrivals are still subjected to rigorous quarantine requirements.

PM Prayut admitted that the decision to reopen comes with some risk but is viewed as a major step toward reviving the country’s tourism sector.

Thailand is also to reopen entertainment venues from December, with the sale of alcohol to be permitted.

Thailand has reported more than 1.7 million confirmed Covid cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 18,000 deaths, according to America’s Johns Hopkins University.