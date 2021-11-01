Ultimaker, Imaginables and FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia collaborate to bring 3D printing to classrooms

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 1 November 2021 – Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing announces a reseller partnership with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia. This partnership seeks to supply the growing demands of educational institutions that are looking to plug the additive manufacturing (AM) skills gap and empower students to enter the workforce as leaders with an AM-ready mindset. Providing onsite technical support with a 24-hour turnaround, this leading company is offering Australian universities and educational institutions a smarter, more efficient, and cost-effective 3D printing solution to integrate into their classrooms and curriculums.

Companies continue to adopt 3D printing for prototyping, product design, and production – across a range of industries such as aerospace, automotive, defence and medical. And as AM has become globally recognized as a mainstream manufacturing technology, the demand for an AM curriculum has also increased.

Ultimaker provides an ideal platform for developing creative young minds. Combining affordability, connectivity, and advanced dual extrusion, Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle ensures a safer working environment. The Air Manager provides a closed, inside-out airflow for the Ultimaker S5 3D printer, filtering up to 95% of all ultrafine particles (UFPs) emitted during 3D printing. With the build chamber and material spools safely inside, users can enjoy peace of mind and a safer workplace.

Mr Benjamin Tan, Vice President of Ultimaker Asia Pacific commented, “Our trusted distributor in Australia, Imaginables, signalled a growing need for enhanced support services for the educational sector and I believe together with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia, we can deliver a turnkey holistic 3D printing curriculum to better support Australian educators in their printing needs.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Ultimaker as it enables us to broaden our technology offering to our current Education customers, offering a complementary solution that meets the needs of students along with providing 3D curriculum support for educators in the classroom. With our existing expertise and knowledge in the education space, the addition of Ultimaker will help educators nurture the STEAM professionals of tomorrow. Ultimately, the partnership helps us deliver upon our company values and customer promise of both innovation and exceptional value,” says Tony O’Connor, Chief Sales Officer, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Australia.

About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution of 3D printers, software, and materials that enable professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europe and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world’s transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing. Ultimaker .com

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is committed to continue offering innovations to businesses globally to help maximise their organisational strengths. We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment as Fuji Xerox in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one’s creativity by effectively adopting information and knowledge. As a U.S. 9-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 40,000 employees globally, our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class multifunction printers, production printers and IT solutions, as well as business process outsourcing services. On April 1, 2021, FUJIFILM Business Innovation changed its name from Fuji Xerox to a name that embodies its commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. https://fujifilm.com/fbau

About Imaginables

Imaginables is the official distributor of Ultimaker in Australia. Established since 2013, Imaginables have been supplying and supporting Australian customers with the latest 3D printing and digital fabrication technology from Ultimaker. Headquartered in Melbourne, Imaginables service customers throughout Australia directly and via its extensive Authorised Ultimaker Reseller Network in all states and territories. https://imaginables.com.au