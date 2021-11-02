Jenny Tonkham Phonchanheuang Crowned Miss Universe Laos 2021

Ms. Tonkham Phonchanheuang, a 26-year-old from Vientiane Capital has officially been crowned Miss Universe Laos 2021.

She was selected among 16 candidates who competed for the title of Miss Universe Laos 2021 at a national pageant that took place in Vientiane Capital on Sunday.

Ms. Tonkham, nicknamed Jenny, was formerly Miss World Laos 2017, and is represent her country again in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

According to the new official Facebook page for the Miss Universe Laos organization, Tonkham will be the fifth representative from Laos to enter the global competition after Miss Universe Laos 2020 Christina Lasasimma crowned her successor at Sunday’s event.

Manida Nenhouangmala was named the first runner-up, while Vaniphone Phoumixay was the second runner-up in the pageant this year.

Ms. Tonkham Phonchanheuang was also named Miss Congeniality, while Manida Nenhouangmala won Miss Photogenic and Face of Beauty, while Budseng Vongchanthum was named Best in Evening Gown.

The fifth Miss Universe Laos is a Laotian model, presenter, and beauty queen who is also the director of Tonkham Modeling. She speaks Lao, Vietnamese, and English.

She is known for her philanthropic activities, making donations to the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic, while her dream is to start a foundation to assist the elderly.

Laos has only recently begun sending contestants to the global competition, with Souphaphone Somvichith historically becoming the first woman to represent Laos at the Miss Universe pageant in 2017.

On-anong Homsombath was the representative in 2018, winning the national costume gong, while Vichitta Phonevilay entered the competition in 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no national pageant in 2020, with Christina appointed as the titleholder by default.

The 70th edition of the Miss Universe global pageant will be held in December in the southern resort city of Eilat, Israel, where the current Miss Universe, Mexico’s Andrea Meza, will crown her successor.

