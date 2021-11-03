Nearly Four Thousand Lao Workers Receive Vaccinations in Thailand

The Thai government has begun Covid-19 vaccinations for 3,849 Lao migrant workers living in Bangkok.

Some 3,500 Lao citizens in the Kingdom of Thailand enrolled for Covid-19 vaccinations, while the actual number of migrant workers receiving a shot reached 3,849, according to KPL.

Head of the Technical Group on Planning of Hygiene office, Thailand Ms. Nawaporn Tanphaiboonkul, said a first dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine was administered to the group between 26 and 28 October, while a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is scheduled between 16 to 18 of this month.

“This vaccination technique has the advantage of allowing people to receive the second dose only three weeks after the first, allowing them to gain immunity faster,” said Ms. Nawaporn.

Migrant workers from Cambodia and Myanmar were also included in the vaccine programme in Thailand.

Since July, migrant workers from Laos have been able to register in Thailand for Covid-19 vaccines, with priority given to individuals over 60 years old and those with underlying health issues.

