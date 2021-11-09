Midea Enlists Fans to Select the Ultimate AFF All Star Team

The Home Appliances giant has introduced an online campaign for fans to assemble their all-star team in ASEAN football history and win prizes

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2021 – Midea, one of the world’s leading home appliances producers and main sponsors of the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship – also known as the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 – launched an interactive online campaign to engage football fans around the world ahead of their 11.11 shopping carnival.

The campaign, known as #HomeOfTheBest11, put the power in fans’ hands as they determine the best 11 players in ASEAN football history. Participants can select the best player for each position they think most people would vote for on the official AFF Suzuki Cup website. The final #Best11 All Star team will be unveiled on November 11 at 11:11 am Singapore time. Consumers across ASEAN countries will also have the chance to preview the exciting 11.11 deals on local Midea e-commerce outlets and plan their buys. Fans with the most correct picks will stand the chance to win prizes provided by Midea and AFF, with a total of 88 winners across Southeast Asia. The prizes range from exclusive signed AFF merchandise to Midea home appliances.

“We are thrilled to be at the center of all the enthusiasm around the AFF Suzuki Cup and honored to be able to bring fans around the region together despite the distance. We used 11 Midea star appliances to represent each position within the #Best11 All Star team, and to highlight their individual strengths and characteristics. We look forward to finding out who fans think are the best AFF players of all time,” said Jackie Huang, General Manager of Midea International Business Asia & Pacific Region.

To rally fans’ support and participation in the campaign, three legendary AFF players – including forward Safee Sali from Malayasia, midfielder Charyl Chappuis from Thailand, and former Indonesian team captain Ponaryo Astaman – released videos on both Midea’s and AFF’s Facebook pages and urged people to make their best 11 picks before 11.11.

Charyl Chappuis, professional football player for the Thailand national team, shared, “I am excited about this one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans around the world to band together and share their common passion for ASEAN football.”

The #HomeOfTheBest11 campaign began on November 1 at 11:11 am and ends on November 11 at 11:11 am Singapore time. Fans are invited to check out the promotional videos on Midea’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MideaGlobal/, and take part in the voting by visiting the AFF Suzuki Cup website at www.affsuzukicup.com/2020/fan-zone/midea-home-of-the-best-11. The official list of top 11 AFF players will be published on November 11 at 11:11 am and all winners will be notified via email on the same day. As of now, the campaign has reached over 2 million football fans and received hundreds of submissions.

About AFF Suzuki Cup

The AFF Suzuki Cup is a biennial football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), accredited by FIFA, and contested by the national ‘A’ teams of Southeast Asia.

In 2020, the 13th edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup will continue the format where 10 qualified teams will be split into two groups of five and play a round robin system, with each team playing four fixtures. The format of the knockout round remains unchanged, with semi-finals and the final played on two-leg format.

www.affsuzukicup.com

About the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)

The ASEAN Football Federation comprises 12 Member Associations. The main objectives of the ASEAN Football Federation are to develop football in ASEAN through its activities, courses and competitions, to continue to nurture the AFF Suzuki Cup as the premier Football Tournament in Asia and to foster closer relationships between Member Associations in ASEAN and the Regional Federations across Asia.

www.aseanfootball.org

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the home appliance business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology company ranked #288 at 2021’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes beyond home appliances and comprises business pillars like Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, as well as Digital Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

Midea Home Appliances brand offers one of the world’s most comprehensive product ranges in the home appliance industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers.

Midea is, among many others, the world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand [1], the world’s #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand [2], the world’s #1 Air Coolers Brand [3], the world’s #1 Cooling Fans Brand [4], and the world’s #1 Rice Cookers Brand [5].

Midea’s globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 41.4 billion in 2020. Midea’s 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

www.midea.com

www.midea-group.com/Our-Businesses/smart-home/midea

[1] “Midea – World’s No.1 Air Treatment Brand”

Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”

[2] “Midea – World’s No.1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand”

Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data.

[3] “Midea – World’s No.1 Air Coolers Brand”

Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data.

[4] “Midea – World’s No.1 Cooling Fans Brand”

Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data.

[5] “Midea – World’s No.1 Rice Cookers Brand”

Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data.

#Midea