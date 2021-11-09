The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK): where students get what they need

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 November 2021 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a comprehensive research university, which helps students stand out and equip them to deliver top-notch studies. The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) at CUHK is now open for top academia worldwide to pursue their PhD studies in Hong Kong.

The generous scholarship for graduate students makes their lives comfortable and helps them focus on their studies and not to be worried about their financial wellbeing. The HKPFS at CUHK offers financial support up to US$210,000, covering tuition fee, monthly stipend, conference and research-related travel expenses, lodging allowance, and also guarantee on-campus accommodation to support student’s research studies.

“I chose CUHK because of the overall environment and the remarkable quality of professors. I am fulfilled as I have had the chance to establish a friendly and academically profitable relationship with my supervisor and other scholars and peers.”

(Ph.D. Student in Religious Studies from Italy)

“I would like to thank CUHK and HKPFS for giving me the chance to pursue my dream of becoming an academic professor. The extremely supportive and motivating research team and faculty members constantly encourage my research on atmospheric modelling. CUHK feels like a second home to me.”

(Ph.D. Student in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences from Nepal)

If students are determined to embark on a career in research and develop full potentials, joining HKPFS at CUHK is the best chance for students to accelerate their academic research and conduct breakthrough research that will make a difference to the world. The application deadline is on 1 December 2021. To learn more details, please visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/hkpfs?utm_source=CM&utm_medium=CM&utm_campaign=HKPFS