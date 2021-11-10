Lao Front asks Government to Address Land Disputes and Compensation

The Lao Front for National Development (LFND) has asked the National Assembly to address land disputes and land acquisition without development across the country.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, large areas of forested land, prohibited land, and public land have been appropriated by businesses without compensation paid or fees paid to the government.

On many occasions, the land has been appropriated while developments have been stalled or have not begun at all.

Vice President of the Lao Front for National Development, Mrs. Khamchan Phomsengsavanh, expressed her views on a variety of topics in the Second Ordinary Session of the National Assembly’s Ninth Legislature, including the problem of the acquisition of land.

“Some local people have no land on which build a shelter and grow their crops – they have no secure income and live in poverty,” she was quoted as saying when addressing the National Assembly.

She said that compensation for the loss of crops by those in agricultural areas affected by construction projects often fails to meet state criteria, while project owners have used administrative authorities against residents without sufficient reason.

“For example, in Saysettha District of Vientiane Capital, a land acquisition dispute between the Nam Tha Bridge and Road Construction Company and some 126 villagers in Xiengda has been a major problem for many years but has yet to be addressed,” noted Mrs. Khamchan.

Meanwhile, she also brought up the issue of the purchase and sale of property by foreigners using Lao nominees, which has resulted in many being defrauded and causing severe disputes.

“The government should properly monitor, inspect, and re-allocate land in a methodical manner, as well as making adequate efforts to assist in the resolution of specific land disputes,” Mrs. Khamchan added.