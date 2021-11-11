Laos Confirms 945 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths



Laos has recorded 945 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, as well as two deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,540 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 945 new cases confirmed.

There were 942 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 67-year-old woman in Donekuad Village, Viengkham District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday evening in hospital. She had suffered from cholangiocarcinoma. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 99-year-old woman in Phonkoung Village, Pakse City, Champasack Province, passed away on Tuesday in hospital. She had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 503 cases across 160 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 130 cases in 39 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 56 cases across 16 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 26 cases across nine villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 36 cases across 19 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 75 cases across 32 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 52 cases across 14 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 105 cases across 29 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded two cases across two villages.

11 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 98 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Xieng Ngern and one case in Pak Ou District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 67 cases.

Chomphet District saw 22 cases, Phonthong District saw two cases, Phonxay District saw three, Phou Khoun District saw one case, and Viengkham District saw one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 48 cases today across 15 villages in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 13 cases across eight villages in four districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 47 cases across nine villages in four districts.

Champasack Province saw 57 cases today across 31 villages in seven districts.

Khammouane Province saw 24 cases in, 18 cases in Thakhek and seven cases in Hinboun District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,219 active cases of Covid-19, with 93 confirmed deaths, and 50,977 total cases.

Meanwhile, 449 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

