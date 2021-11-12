That Luang Festival to be Held in Scaled-Down Celebrations



Authorities in Vientiane Capital will allow the That Luang Festival to be held this year in a scaled-down celebration amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a notice issued yesterday by the Prime Minister Office, the That Luang Festival will take place over three days this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The notice stated that this year’s That Luang Festival will run from 17 to 19 November, with limited event activities as part of a scaled-down festival in light of the Covid pandemic.

This year’s festival will not include the usual carnival, performances, or market stalls, focusing only on religious traditions.

During the festival, the Taskforce will disseminate information on Covid-19 prevention and control methods to ensure that festivalgoers obey the guidelines exactly.

This is the second year that the That Luang Festival has featured scaled-down celebrations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The That Luang Festival last year took place last year from October 29 to 31 October and included the wax castle processions will be held on the first day as well as as a game of Ti Khee (a hockey-like game played with curved sticks) held on the second day. An almsgiving ceremony will be held on the final day of the festival.

That Luang is the national symbol and most important religious monument of Laos, with the That Luang Festival (Boun That Luang) held for three days during the full moon of the twelfth Lao lunar month.