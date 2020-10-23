That Luang Festival To Be Held Over Three Days This Year

The That Luang Festival in Vientiane will feature smaller celebrations than previous years and will be held over just three days.

According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister Office, this year’s That Luang Festival will run from 29 to 31 October, featuring reduced event activities as part of a scaled-down festival amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival this year has focused on religious traditions, forgoing the usual carnival, performances, and market stalls.

The sale of alcohol has also been banned, according to the notice.

Authorities will disseminate information on Covid-19 prevention and control measures to ensure participants at the festival strictly comply.

Despite reduced festivities, the wax castle processions will be held on the first day, as well as a game of Ti Khee (a hockey-like game played with curved sticks) held on the second day. An almsgiving ceremony will be held on the final day of the festival.

That Luang is the national symbol and most important religious monument of Laos, with the That Luang Festival (Boun That Luang) held there for three days during the full moon of the twelfth Lao lunar month.