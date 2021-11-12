First of New Mahosot Hospital Buildings Handed over to Laos



The first wing of the new Mahosot Hospital building in Vientiane Capital has been completed and was officially handed over yesterday.

The new Mahosot Hospital and facilities were formally presented to the Minister of Health, Dr. Bounfeng Phommalaysith, by the Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Jiang Zaidong, at a ceremony in Vientiane Capital, according to Lao National Radio.

The new facilities were constructed on a total of over five hectares of land, with the new hospital, when completed, becoming the largest in the country.

The construction project has been divided into two phases, with the first phase seeing the completion of an eight-story building and a four-story building, while another five-story building and a four-story building are scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

The hospital, which includes 600 beds and a rooftop helicopter pad, was built and funded by the People’s Republic of China at over CNY 592 million (USD 92 million).

The Chinese government has also supplied medical equipment to the new Mahosot Hospital, as well as three years of training for the hospital’s medical personnel after the construction project is completed, aimed at improving the quality of treatment offered by Lao physicians.

The project’s groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2017 and was attended by the former President of Laos, Bounnhang Vorachit, during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mahosot Hospital is one of the first hospitals in Laos, established by French doctors in 1910, with some of the original buildings remaining on site.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.