Successful Conclusion of Singapore FinTech Festival 2021 where Justin Sun Delivered a Keynote Speech

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 November 2021 -The Singapore FinTech Festival 2021 (SFF) held from November 8 to 12 in Singapore was attended by representatives of over ten top FinTech companies for the discussions on “Web3.0” and how FinTech companies can contribute to the post-pandemic era. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, attended the event and delivered a keynote speech on “Web3.0”.

Organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the sixth Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is the world’s largest gathering for the FinTech community. Themed on Web 3.0 this year, SFF offered a platform for participants to explore how Web 3.0 can be used to enhance the efficiency of financial intermediation, advance key objectives such as green finance and financial inclusion, and examine the impact on financial regulation and supervision. According to the participants, there will be three essential factors that may reshape financial services in the next decade, including reconfiguration of financial products and services delivery through embedded finance (EmFi), decentralized finance (DeFi), and digital currencies, integration of ESG into the core design of financial services, as well as wide adoption of foundational digital infrastructure.

Justin Sun stated in his keynote speech that TRON is always committed to the growth of Web 3.0, which boasts higher efficiency thanks to its nature as a distributed infrastructure. BTTC, the first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the industry launched by TRON, is a firm evidence of its commitment. It will serve as a solid and trustworthy bridge for us to march into the digital future and fully embrace the new era of “connecting all chains”. Smart contracts are the name of the game in Web 3.0 since they open up possibilities for developers, allowing almost everyone to build DApps on TRON, and covering nearly all industries including finance and GameFi.

Founded by Justin Sun in 2018, TRON has established itself as one of the top three public chains worldwide after years of development. Today, TRON’s public chain boasts upwards of 60 million users, over 2.5 billion transactions, and an all-encompassing ecosystem that covers DeFi, NFT, stablecoins, and distributed storage protocols.

In addition to TRON, industry giants across the globe such as AMTD Group, Microsoft, Ant Group, Tencent, Mastercard, Temasek, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, HSBC, and PayPal also attended SFF 2021.

