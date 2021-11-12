The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors: Best Development & Conservation Award 2021 Surveying Excellence in Development and Conservation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 November 2021 – The results of HKIS Best Development & Conservation Award (BDCA) were announced and presented at the BDCA 2021 Award Presentation Ceremony today (12 November 2021) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The main theme of BDCA 2021 is to acknowledge projects that demonstrate the excellence of six surveying disciplines contributed by in-depth experienced practitioners and other experts, irrespective of the project nature or usage, across different phases of a normal project development cycle in the context of economic, environmental and social sustainability.

Many remarkably outstanding projects entered in this pioneer award competition. The jury panel, comprising of 7 renowned professionals in the industry, after rounds of discussion reached a consensus that The Mills won the Grand Award in the Planning Category and also the highest recognition, the Best Development and Conservation Award 2021. Other Grand Award Winners include The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex│The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong (Planning Category); One Taikoo Place (Pre-construction Category); Victoria Dockside (Construction Category); 618 Shanghai Street (Sales & Leasing Category); and One * Artlane (Sales & Leasing Category); and 618 Shanghai Street (Post-Occupation Category).

Mrs Carrie LAM, GBM, GBS, the Guest of Honour, Chief Executive of the HKSAR mentioned, “Looking ahead, we would expect more and more of these passion for preserving Hong Kong’s built heritage, and even the natural heritage. I congratulate every award recipient in the Best Development and Conservation Award 2021 and hope the HKIS will continue to organise meaningful activities like this to give recognition to professionals who have put in a lot of dedication in taking forward projects for Hong Kong.”

Sr Edwin TANG, HKIS President said, “The award recognizes the exceptional achievements and excellent construction projects in the aspects of both sustainable development and conservation. Not only will it address the Sustainable Development Goals 2015 set by the United Nations, it will also promote the professional image of surveyors from our six divisions.”

Sr Alexander LAM, HKIS BDCA 2021 Organising Committee Chairman said, “Assessment of all the submitted projects per se is a challenging mission. Revealed from each project team, the professional insights are instrumental to inspire our industry to be more forward-thinking in developing strategies, in the application of new technology and most importantly, in adding economic, social, environmental value to projects for long term sustainability objectives.”

“Through this award, we understand that the concept of maintenance and conservation are inseparable as the nature of maintenance after all is conservation,” said Sr Prof Bay WONG, Jury Panel Convenor of HKIS BDCA 2021, “The quality and thoughtful designs of all of the submissions and presentations was truly impressive.”

Results of the Best Development & Conservation Award 2021





Best Development & Conservation Award The Mills (Planning Category)

Planning Grand Award The Mills Grand Award The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex │The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong Merit CLP Argyle Street Head Office Redevelopment (Land and Planning Consultancy Services) Merit One * Artlane Merit One HarbourGate Merit Sha Po Fairyland – Cognitive Intelligence of Conservation in Residential Development Merit The Avenue Merit Victoria Dockside Merit West Kowloon Cultural District (Land and Planning Consultancy Services)

Pre-construction Grand Award One Taikoo Place Merit Fitting-out Works for Kwai Tsing District Health Centre Merit MALIBU Merit Malvern College Hong Kong Merit SPX1 Merit St Andrew’s Church Life Centre

Construction Grand Award Victoria Dockside Merit Hong Kong Children’s Hospital (HKCH) Merit Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Building Merit Monterey Merit One * Artlane Merit West Kowloon Law Courts Building

Sales & Leasing Grand Award 618 Shanghai Street Grand Award One * Artlane Merit OASIS KAI TAK

Post-Occupation Grand Award 618 Shanghai Street Merit One Bay East Merit Renovation of 1/F, Main Block, APB Centre, Architectural Services Department Merit Sha Po Fairyland – the First Managed Wetland in Residential Estate

Jury Panel

The Best Development & Conservation Award 2021 Organising Committee gives thanks to the following industry leaders who has given their support as Jurors.

Convenor Sr Prof Bay WONG Past President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Chairman, Project Management Committee of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Members Sr Hak CHAN, BBS Past President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Former Deputy Director of Lands (Survey & Mapping) of Lands Department, HKSARG Founding Board Member of the Smart City Consortium Sr Prof K W CHAU Past President of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Chair Professor, Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong Mrs Sylvia LAM Former Director of Architectural Services Architectural Services Department, HKSARG Mr Raymond LEE Former Director of Planning, Planning Department, HKSARG Mr Douglas SO Cheung Tak, BBS, JP Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board Mr YU Tak-cheung, JP Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG

Event Photos

001 Mrs Carrie LAM, GBM, GBS, Chief Executive of the HKSAR (Fourth from right); Sr Edwin TANG, HKIS President (Fourth from left); Sr Alexander LAM, HKIS BDCA 2021 Organising Committee Chairman (Third from right) and HKIS Office Bearers at the HKIS BDCA Award Presentation Ceremony.

002 Mrs Carrie LAM, GBM, GBS, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, attended the Award Presentation Ceremony as the Guest of Honour.

003 Mrs Carrie LAM, GBM, GBS, Chief Executive of the HKSAR (front row, forth from right); Sr Edwin TANG, HKIS President (front row, sixth from left); Sr Alexander LAM, HKIS BDCA 2021 Organising Committee Chairman (front row, third from right) and Sr Prof Bay WONG, Jury Panel Convenor of HKIS BDCA 2021 (front row, fifth from left), Jury Panel Members and Organising Committee Members at the HKIS BDCA Award Presentation Ceremony.

004 The Mills (Planning Category) is awarded the Best Development and Conservation Award.

005 HKIS BDCA Award Presentation Ceremony attracts over 200 guests.

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 8 Nov 2021, the number of members reached 10,788, of which 7,412 were corporate members, 69 were associate members and 3,307 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.

