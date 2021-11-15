Germany Tightens Travel Restrictions for Visitors From Four Countries Including Laos

Travelers from Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Laos will face tougher entry restrictions to Germany after the four nations were listed as high-risk countries.

The Robert Koch Insitute (RKI), Germany’s agency responsible for disease prevention and control, published an announcement stating that as of 14 November, Laos, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic will be placed on the high-risk list after reporting more than 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last week.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) figures, Austria has reported 11,552 new Covid-19 infections, with Czech Republic confirming 10,395, Hungary seeing 8,370, and Laos with 945 cases in the last 24 hours.

Travelers from Laos, Czech Republic, Austria, and Hungary must now self-isolate for ten days upon their arrival in Germany.

In addition, under the current regulations that Germany has in place for arrivals from high-risk countries, travelers arriving in Germany from one of these four countries must complete a digital entry registration form at einreiseanmeldung.de, and carry the confirmation with them when they enter Germany.