Vientiane Capital Reserves Land for Smart City Development



The sale of land across 12 villages in two districts of Vientiane Capital has been prohibited by city authorities after greenlighting a Smart City project.

According to a notice issued by the Vientiane Capital Office of Administration on 10 November, certain plots of land in Saysettha and Hatxayfong districts can no longer be sold, transferred, or mortgaged after being slated for the development of a Smart City project.

Chomsy, Nakhuay Tai, Nakhuay Kang, Nano, and Nahai villages in Saysettha District fall under the scope of the project, while Dongphonhae, Khamchaleun, Nongpaen Neua, Nongpaen Tai, Xiengkhuan, Thapha, and Nongphong villages of Hatxayfong District have also been reserved.

Plots of land in these villages can no longer be sold, transferred, or mortgaged, according to the notice, while individuals or legal entities are prohibited from entering or taking any type of action on the land reserved for the project. Local authorities have also been forbidden from signing documentation related to restricted land.

The developer of the Smart City project in Vientiane Capital is believed to be Lao-owned Duangchalern Development Construction Group Co. Ltd.

Meanwhile, a Thai investment firm plans to construct smart city projects in Luang Namtha and Oudomxay provinces, according to Vientiane Times.

Thailand’s Amata Corporation Public Company Ltd. hopes to draw up a concession agreement after finalizing negotiations with authorities in Laos.