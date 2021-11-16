Laos Hits New Record Number of Covid-19 Cases and Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,306 new cases of Covid-19 and six new deaths across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,865 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,306 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,290 cases of community spread and 16 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 58-year-old man in Phonxieng Village, Nambak District, Luang Prabang Province, passed away on Sunday evening at hospital. He suffered from kidney disease and hypertension. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 46-year-old man in Phonsavan Neua Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Sunday evening. No information was provided as to whether or not the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 74-year-old man in Phonsavan Neua Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mahosot Hospital. He suffered from a stomach ulcer and gout. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 29-year-old woman in Phonsavang Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She was 36 weeks pregnant and had had a cesarean section before she passed away. Her baby survived the procedure.

A 63-year-old woman in Naxaythong Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Mittaphap Hospital. She suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 56-year-old woman in Nongniew Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at hospital. No information was provided as to whether or not the woman had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 597 cases across 162 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 111 cases in 33 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 70 cases across 18 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 110 cases across 11 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 55 cases across 26 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 56 cases across 26 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 57 cases across 18 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 133 cases across 32 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded one case across one village.

12 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 201 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Xieng Ngern District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 27 cases.

Chomphet District saw 160 cases, Pak Ou District saw eight cases, Phoukhoun District saw two cases, and Ngoi District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 57 cases today across xx villages in xx districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 19 cases across xx villages in xx districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 110 cases today across 33 villages in seven districts.

Phongsaly Province saw 121 cases across 18 villages in four districts.

Champasack Province saw 39 cases today across 20 villages in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 11 cases across six villages in three districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,610 active cases of Covid-19, with 110 confirmed deaths, and 56,324 total cases.

Meanwhile, 468 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

