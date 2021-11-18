China Provides New Shipment of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccines to Laos

China has provided Laos with its ninth shipment of Covid-19 vaccines, as 1.9 million doses of Sinopharm land at Wattay International Airport.

The latest shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital yesterday.

Prime Minister of Laos, Dr. Phankham Viphavanh, formally accepted the vaccines from the Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Jiang Zaidong.

The Prime Minister of Laos expressed his thanks for the Chinese government’s assistance in the battle against the Coronavirus in Laos and around the world.

“China has donated the most vaccines to Laos since the pandemic began, bringing the total number of donated doses to 6.2 million,” said Prime Minister Phankham.

“The vaccines and vaccination equipment were provided as part of Chinese assistance to Laos in its attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and reach its goal of vaccinating over 50% of the population by the end of the year,” Dr. Phankham Viphavanh added.

China has committed to donating a further 800,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccines to Laos by the end of November to help the nation reach its vaccination target.