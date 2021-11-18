Gojek and TBS Energi Utama form a joint venture to accelerate the development of Indonesia’s two-wheel electric vehicle ecosystem

The joint venture is aimed at developing the infrastructure for EVs in Indonesia, in line with Gojek and TBS’ commitments to achieve Zero Emissions by 2030

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 18 November 2021 – Gojek, Southeast Asia’s leading mobile on-demand services platform, and PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TBS), a leading integrated energy company in Indonesia, today announced the formation of a joint venture to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia. The joint venture, known as Electrum, will act as a platform through which both companies will develop infrastructure for two-wheel EVs throughout the country.

Leveraging Gojek’s deep presence in Indonesia and TBS’ capabilities in the energy sector, the two companies will work together to build a comprehensive and scalable EV ecosystem, including two-wheel EV manufacturing, battery packaging, battery swap infrastructure and financing for EV ownership.

This joint venture is part of Gojek and TBS’ commitments to achieve Zero Emissions by 2030, which will see Gojek transition its fleet to 100% EVs and TBS invest in clean and renewable energy during the same time period. The collaboration is also in line with the Indonesian Government’s plans to make the development of the EV industry a national priority.

Gojek CEO and Co-founder, Kevin Aluwi, said, “We have always recognized that strong industry collaboration will be crucial to help solve the most pressing environmental challenges that society faces today. Gojek’s aim is to work together with partners to achieve our sustainability goals, including fully electrifying our transport fleet by 2030. By bringing together the best of Gojek and TBS’ strengths, we will be able to support Indonesia’s transition to building a cleaner, more accessible and sustainable mobility system – ultimately making EVs the norm in our country, contributing to the country’s emissions reduction targets and improving air quality in our cities.”

Pandu Sjahrir, Vice President Director of TBS, said, “TBS is fully committed to sustainability and our target of achieving net zero emissions by 2030. This collaboration with Gojek is part of our commitment to reinvest our current earnings in clean and renewable energy, in line with our business transformation goals and aim to become a greener business.”

Pandu Sjahrir added, “To enable large-scale adoption of EVs in Indonesia, it is crucial to develop a strong and comprehensive EV ecosystem. Our vast experience and deep understanding of the energy sector, combined with the large scale of the Gojek network, will be a catalyst for the development of the EV industry in Indonesia. As EVs become more widely available, we hope that this will inspire greater confidence in EVs from members of the public and encourage them to give it a try, so that they can also enjoy the many benefits of EVs.”

Gojek recently announced an EV and battery swapping pilot scheme in Jakarta in collaboration with Gogoro, Gesit and Pertamina. This will initially comprise 500 EVs, with plans to scale to 5,000 EVs travelling a total of one million kilometers in the future. With this pilot, Gojek customers will be able to select EVs when using the GoRide service in South Jakarta. Driver partners using EVs can also go about their daily routines more efficiently, serving customers across Gojek services such as GoRide, GoFood, GoSend Instant, GoShop and GoMart. The data from this pilot will also be used to further develop the technology and infrastructure for EVs, in order to meet the needs of Gojek’s driver partners, customers and the wider Indonesian market.

About Gojek

Gojek is Southeast Asia’s leading on-demand platform and a pioneer of the multi-service ecosystem model, providing access to a wide range of services including transportation, food delivery, logistics and more. Gojek is founded on the principle of leveraging technology to remove life’s daily frictions by connecting consumers to the best providers of goods and services in the market.

The company was first established in 2010 focusing on courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services, before launching the app in January 2015 in Indonesia. Since then, Gojek has grown to become the leading on-demand platform in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation, to food delivery, logistics and many others.

As of March 2021, Gojek’s application has been downloaded more than 190 million times by users across Southeast Asia.

Gojek is dedicated to solving the daily challenges faced by consumers, while improving the quality of life for millions of people across Southeast Asia, especially those in the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Gojek application is available for download via iOS and Android.

About TBS

TBS is an integrated energy company which currently conducts business in power, mining and plantation sector through subsidiaries. In recent business development, TBS is committed to reduce carbon footprint and help contribute to the betterment of the environment and future generation, by setting a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

In the electricity sector, TBS has subsidiaries that developed the PLTU Sulut-3 2×50 MW project in North Sulawesi and the PLTU Sulbagut-1 2x50MW project in Gorontalo, as well as 1 subsidiary which developed a mini hydro power plant project of 2×3 MW in Lampung. In the mining sector, TBS has three subsidiaries that have Mining Business Permits in East Kalimantan, which are located close to each other with a total land area of 7,087 hectares.

As part of its sustainability commitments, TBS committed to use its earnings into green investment opportunities while gradually reducing exposure to fossil fuel related business.

Detailed information about TBS can be seen on the TBS website: www.tbsenergi.com





#Gojek