Laos Confirms 1,401 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,401 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,948 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,401 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,391 cases of community spread and ten imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 40-year-old woman in Phosy Village, Luang Prabang City, Luang Prabang Province, passed away on Monday evening at the hospital. She suffered from kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes, and hepatitis. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 55-year-old woman in Dongnasok Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Setthathirath Hospital. She had suffered from obesity and diabetes. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 82-year-old man in Phonpapao Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away today at Mittaphap Hospital. He suffered from kidney disease, hypertension, and arthritis. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 78-year-old man in Thongsangnang Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away today at Setthathirath Hospital. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 574 cases across 198 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 162 cases in 35 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 62 cases across 20 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 38 cases across 13 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 37 cases across 22 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 93 cases across 50 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 46 cases across 21 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 103 cases across 32 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded 12 cases across three villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

17 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 151 cases of community spread were recorded, with five cases in Xieng Ngern and one case in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 60 cases.

Chomphet District saw 63 cases, Phonthong District saw eight cases, Pak Saeng District saw two cases, Pak Ou District saw one case, and Viengkham District saw two cases.

In Phongsaly Province, there were 146 cases across 38 villages in four districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 118 cases today across 21 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 21 cases across 13 villages in two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 136 cases today across 40 villages in eight districts.

Champasack Province saw 63 cases today across 29 villages in six districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,159 active cases of Covid-19, with 116 confirmed deaths, and 58,798 total cases.

Meanwhile, 533 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.