Laos Confirms 999 New Cases of Covid-19



Laos has recorded 999 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,793 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 999 new cases confirmed.

There were 995 cases of community spread and four imported cases across the country.

New Death

A 58-year-old woman in Sisavath Village, Bolikhan District, Bolikhamxay Province, passed away yesterday evening at Mittaphap Hospital. She had recently had surgery and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 407 cases across 156 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 91 cases in 33 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 42 cases across 21 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 23 cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 30 cases across 18 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 67 cases across 28 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 46 cases across 15 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 100 cases across 32 villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 123 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 38 cases, Chomphet District saw 56 cases, Pak Saeng District saw two cases, PakOu District saw 19 cases,

Xiengngeun District saw four cases, while Nan District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 63 cases today across 17 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 17 cases across 13 villages in one district.

In Vientiane Province, there were 99 cases today across 17 villages in four districts.

Champasack Province saw 45 cases today across 28 villages in five districts.

Khammouane Province saw 22 cases, with five in Thakhek and 17 in Hinboun District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,490 active cases of Covid-19, with 133 confirmed deaths, and 63,159 total cases.

Meanwhile, 463 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

